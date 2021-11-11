REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Revere neighborhood is on edge following an uptick in coyote sightings throughout the past year.

Residents living on High Street say the animals are now making appearances at all times of the day.

“They started to come out in the mornings, they started to come out in the afternoon, early evening,” one neighborhood resident said.

Bob Nolan, who lives in Revere, said he has even seen packs of five to six coyotes outside. He added that it is impossible to predict when they will come out.

“It’s to a point now where it’s dangerous. It’s just really dangerous,” another resident said.

Resident Jay Battista told 7News he now carries a bat with him for protection when he goes outside.

“They’re all over the place,” added Revere resident Jay Battista. “I’ve got my bat, my wife’s got a pipe when she comes out.”

Neighborhood residents say they have put up alarms and lights to scare off the coyotes and have contacted local and state agencies for assistance.

“Here’s the answers we got. They’re not aggressive, we have to wait until they’re aggressive,” said Revere resident Pauline Mariano. “So what is your definition of aggressive?”

Neighbors are hoping the city and state will help remove the coyotes from the area before someone gets injured.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)