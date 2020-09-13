‘It’s very important that we remember all of them’: South Boston Vietnam War Memorial rededicated Sunday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Family members of fallen service members and officials gathered to re-dedicate the South Boston Vietnam Memorial Sunday and keep their memories alive.

“I think of him all the time too, and what he would have been,” said Donna Cashins, whose husband was killed in Vietnam. “It’s very important that we remember him, that we remember all of them.”

South Boston suffered one of the highest losses, for a community of its size, of men killed in action in Vietnam. Many of those who survived continued to suffer after they returned home, and officials at the ceremony said veterans and service members are facing problems now.

Congressman Stephen Lynch is leading an investigation into deaths at Fort Hood in Texas. Brockton native Elder Fernandes was found dead near the base and his family has alleged he was abused while serving. And Vanessa Guillen was allegedly killed by another soldier while serving there, and during the search for her officials found the body of another soldier, Gregory Wedel-Morales, who went missing in 2019.

“Our investigation is being conducted to keep faith with every son and daughter of the United States who makes the courageous decision to put on the uniform of our military,” Lynch said.

Officials estimate 1,700 veterans have died across the commonwealth as a result of the coronavirus. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said city workers have been checking in on vulnerable veterans to make sure they’re safe.

“We’ve teamed up with disabled veterans to distribute meal kits to our veterans, we’ve done it throughout the pandemic,” Walsh said. “It’s a shame we have to do it, but we do.”

General Stanley McChrystal, the former top commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan, said the sacrifice of those willing to serve is humbling.

“Wars aren’t fought by giants, they’re fought by ordinary men and women,” McChrystal said. “That’s what makes this story, your story, so much more impressive.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)