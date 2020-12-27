‘It’s very scary’: Neighbors describe frightening scene at shooting that killed 1 in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents said they were frightened after a shooting that left one person dead and five others injured in Lynn Saturday and described a chaotic scene.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Washington Street and Quincy Terrace at 5:30 p.m. Saturday found six people shot, police said. All were taken to the hospital and one later died, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Neighbors said the men were filming a music video before the shooting, which left them injured and calling for help.

“[One victim] had a belly wound and he was bleeding out,” said neighbor George Manuel. “He was saying ‘Help me, help me.'”

Karen Miranda was dropping off food for her family when the shooting started. She had just gone inside and later found that her car had been struck by a bullet.

“It’s very scary because it’s like, what if I would have stayed in the car waiting for them to come get the food instead of me taking it upstairs? Who knows what would have happened?” Miranda said.

