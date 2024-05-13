PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Peabody police and other city officials gathered to address ongoing problems with bus safety Monday after authorities released alarming data and videos showing how often drivers pass stopped school buses.

The data was gathered from Peabody’s bus safety pilot program in which the district partnered with the company, Bus Patrol, to equip 10 school buses with cameras.

“It’s very unsafe,” said Peabody Police Captain Scott Richards. “The numbers are crazy and people are just blowing right by them and it’s very reckless and the children are at risk.”

The cameras detect and record cars passing buses that have their stop signs out.

Drivers must stop when a school bus is letting students on and off. But Bus Patrol said more than 3,000 vehicles failed to stop in Peabody from September to May, marking one of the highest rates nationwide.

“That’s the wrong thing to do — cars passing buses when the lights are blinking,” said parent Peter Ambeliotis.

Ambeliotis said the current situation is “unacceptable.”

According to Bus Patrol, the first full week of the back-to-school season was the most dangerous, with 184 incidents of illegal passing.

Drivers who pass a school bus can be fined $250. But police can’t legally give out tickets based on Bus Patrol recordings, alone. Instead, police need to witness the offense.

Speaking after the release of the Bus Patrol data, school bus drivers said they are fed up.

“These kids, I’m telling you, they’re going to get killed because there is no regard,” said school bus driver Helen Jaworski. “They look at me and go ‘Oh sorry.’ But, if someone gets hurt, they’re really going to be sorry.”

The Peabody Public Schools are working with the Peabody Police Department to strategically place officers along some of the most dangerous routes identified by the Bus Patrol cameras.

Authorities are also deploying unmarked police cruisers to tail school buses.

At the state level, the state legislature is considering a bill that would allow police to use video evidence to ticket drivers who break the law.

Officials on Monday said the bill is vital for the state.

“We need this bill to be passed,” Richards said. “…We can’t put a cruiser behind every bus.”

“It’s a problem,” said Peabody Mayor Edward Bettencourt. “We have to do something about it and it’s time for state legislators to make it happen and protect our community.”

