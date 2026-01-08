BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of people marched through Boston for the second night in a row to protest against the actions of ICE after a 37-year-old American citizen was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, Minnesota Wednesday.

Protesters first gathered peacfully near the Park Street MBTA Station sharing stories, holding signs, and using drums to get their message across, expressing outrage at the death of Renee Nicole Good. They then marched toward Boston City Hall Plaza.

Protesters said this is their way of standing in solidarity with those also protesting in Minneapolis — condemning the shooting and standing up against the immigration crackdown happening in that city.

Some people involved said they are protesting because they want to do something to help initiate change.

“It just turns my stomach to see what’s going on. It’s very upsetting,” said Frann Addison.

“I can’t sleep at night,” said Rob Gogan. “I can’t justify to my own conscience lying in a comfortable, warm bed when there are fellow citizens out there getting shot.”

Boston police stationed themselves around Boston Common while the protest went on to ensure that it remained peaceful.

In Haverhill, a group also gathered for a candlelight vigil to honor Good’s life.

People also gathered in Merrimack, New Hampshire, to protest rumored plans for an ICE facility in town. They also made their case at a town council meeting Thursday.

