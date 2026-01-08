BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of people gathered in Boston for the second night in a row to protest against the actions of ICE after a 37-year-old American citizen was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, Minnesota Wednesday.

Protesters peacefully gathered near the Park Street MBTA Station sharing stories, holding signs, and using drums to get their message across. Protesters said this is their way of standing in solidarity with those also protesting in Minneapolis — condemning the shooting and standing up against the immigration crackdown happening in that city.

Some people involved said they are protesting because they want to do something to help initiate change.

“It just turns my stomach to see what’s going on. It’s very upsetting,” said Frann Addison.

“I can’t sleep at night,” said Rob Gogan. “I can’t justify to my own conscience lying in a comfortable, warm bed when there are fellow citizens out there getting shot.”

Boston police have stationed themselves around Boston Common while the protest goes on to ensure that it remains peaceful.

