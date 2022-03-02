(WHDH)– A former UMass Boston student living in Kyiv spoke with 7NEWS about fleeing the Ukrainian capital and leaving some loved ones behind.

From a safe location in Lutsk, Ukraine, Sergey Tarnopolsky said he remembers the moments he left his grandmother behind in Kyiv.

“It was pretty difficult to say bye to my grandma. She was crying when we were leaving but there was no space in the car,” he said.

He’s been back in Ukraine since he graduated and said he is still trying to work remotely from basements and bomb shelters as air sirens go off overhead.

“You can feel that kind of panicky atmosphere in the air,” he explained.

Tarnopolsky and his girlfriend fled the capital right after Russia invaded. They dropped his sister at the Polish border and left his dog behind with his grandmother and her friend to hunker down in the basement.

“We, I guess realized it could be the last time we see each other. Because it’s war and you never know,” he said.

Like many Ukrainians, he said he never thought the buildup of Russian troops at the border would actually turn to a full-scale invasion. Now, as he watches Ukrainian soldiers in the streets, he said he is prouder than ever to be home.

“We don’t just give our country to someone who wants to take it,” said Tarnopolsky.

Tarnopolsky works for a software development company in Ukraine that is working to develop a nonprofit that will help citizens who are out of work due to the invasion.

