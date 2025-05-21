BOSTON (WHDH) - Paramedics reunited with patients whose lives they helped save during National EMS Week, which is from May 18 to May 24.

A convoy of nearly 20 ambulances from across the commonwealth traveled from UMass Medical Center in Worcester to Boston Med-Flight at Hanscom Field in Bedford.

Sean Sarabia, who survived a crash, gave thanks to the paramedics who helped save his life.

“Its a wonderful feeling. I’ve been looking forward to this for a few years now. Its so great it can happen and at a great time for these guys to receive an award for what they do,” said Sarabia.

“To hear his journey and everything like that, I’m honored and grateful for him to give us the opportunity. We don’t get this chance very often. We drop them off at the hospital and never really know, most of the time is what happens,” said Kyle Vieira, Paramedic.

The event celebrated the lifesaving work and dedication of 7,000 EMTs and paramedics, dispatchers, and support staff who serve communities throughout the state.

