A Northern Ireland Assembly meeting is going viral due to a surprise guest.

Colin Pidgeon, a Public Finance and Economics Researcher at the Northern Ireland Assembly, had video called into the meeting Wednesday when all of the sudden he said, “I’ve literally just caught a pigeon.”

Pidgeon apprehended the bird after his cat caught it.

The encounter captured on a livestream left the other officials laughing.

