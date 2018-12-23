‘I’ve never seen anything like this’: Massive water main break floods Cambridge neighborhood

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A water main break flooded a neighborhood in Cambridge early Sunday morning, turning many roads into rushing rivers.

Water levels rose to cover cars and flooded homes at the intersection of Berkley and Craigie streets after the main burst just before 4 a.m., officials said.

Several submerged vehicles had to be towed out of the flooded streets as residents looked on in shock.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” a neighborhood resident told 7News. “My car is in a big hole.”

Workers in wetsuits spent the day wading through waist-deep water as they tried to pump it all away.

Berkley Street was closed to traffic throughout the day.

Officials are investigating the cause of the break.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)