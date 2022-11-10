BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston-based ice cream shop J.P. Licks and Massachusetts-based Grillo’s Pickles have teamed up to announce a new ‘dill-icious’ collaboration to produce pickle-flavored ice cream in time for National Pickle Day.

The brand new Pickle Ice Cream flavor will be available at all 17 J.P. Licks locations on National Pickle Day – Nov. 14. The two Bay State companies say the unusual ice cream is “sweet and savory with a hint of dill and a bite of vinegar in every spoonful.”

“This flavor combination might leave some of our customers scratching their heads, and we love that,” J.P. Licks founder and owner Vincent Petryk said in a statement. “Our sweet cream ice cream is such a surprising and sharp combination with the delicious homemade flavors of local Grillo’s Pickles – we can’t wait to hear what people think about this new ice cream flavor.”

“We are excited to be partnering alongside another Boston-based brand with a strong local following,” said Eddie Andre, Grillo’s Director of Brand Experience, in a statement. “We wanted to bring something unique and unexpected to Boston foodies this National Pickle Day and know this limited-edition pickle inspired flavor will have everyone’s taste buds screaming for (pickle) ice cream.”

