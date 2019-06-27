Jackie O’s multi-million dollar Martha’s Vinyard estate up for sale

ALTON, N.H. (WHDH) - The estate of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis has been put up for sale by its current owners. Their asking price: $65 million.

Onassis purchased Red Gate Farm in 1979. It sits on a 340-acre piece of at the edge of Squibnocket Pond in Aquinnah, and features over a mile of Atlantic Ocean beachfront, according to Christie’s International Real Estate Agency.

The 6,456-square-foot home may have a hefty price tag but it includes several luxury amenities including a swimming pool, tennis court and two-story guest house.

It was renovated in 2000 by Deborah Berke, Dean of the Yale School of Architecture, according to the listing.

Other notable features of Onasis’ former home include an exercise studio, vegetable garden and blueberry patch hunting cabin, barn, boathouse, two garages, and a three bedroom caretaker’s house.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)