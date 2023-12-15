BOSTON (WHDH) - A jackknifed tractor trailer blocked part of Dorchester Avenue in Boston Thursday night, drawing an emergency response to the scene.

The crash happened on the overpass carrying Dorchester Avenue over the southbound side I-93. In an initial post on X near 9 p.m., the state Department of Transportation asked drivers to seek alternate routes around the area.

Crews remained on scene, with the road still closed near 11 p.m.

The truck appeared to be stuck between the curbs of the overpass and crews could be seen working to free it.

One worker on scene told reporters the driver involved is from Canada, got lost and tried to turn around before getting stuck.

While they waited for an additional tow truck to aid in their efforts, crews said this crash may have damaged fencing on the overpass, potentially requiring officials to close some lanes on I-93 below the bridge.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

