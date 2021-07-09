SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer jackknifed on Route 290 in Shrewsbury on Friday amid downpours and wind gusts caused by Elsa’s arrival to the Bay State.

Troopers responding to the westbound side of Route 290 prior to the Lake Quinsigamond bridge found the jackknifed truck had broken through the median guardrail, blocking the left and middle travel lanes, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Massachusetts Department of Transportation and a heavy-duty tow truck responded to the scene to remove the tractor-trailer.

Police warned motorists to expect “major delays” during recovery.

There was no word on any injuries sustained in the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.

