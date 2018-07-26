MILLBURY, Mass. (WHDH) — A jackknifed tractor-trailer led to lane closures on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound in Millbury early Thursday morning.
The accident, involving the tractor-trailer and a car, happened near exit 10A Thursday morning.
The driver of the car sustained minor injuries.
Officials shut down all lanes of the highway around 7 a.m. but opened up two lanes around 8:30 a.m.
State police say commuters should expect delays.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)