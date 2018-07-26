MILLBURY, Mass. (WHDH) — A jackknifed tractor-trailer led to lane closures on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound in Millbury early Thursday morning.

The accident, involving the tractor-trailer and a car, happened near exit 10A Thursday morning.

The driver of the car sustained minor injuries.

Officials shut down all lanes of the highway around 7 a.m. but opened up two lanes around 8:30 a.m.

State police say commuters should expect delays.

#MAtraffic Crash, I-90 EB in #Auburn. Truck vs. car. Driver of car has minor injuries. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/B3UhkeC7I4 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 26, 2018

