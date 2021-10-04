REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A jackknifed tractor-trailer is causing major traffic backups on Route 1 in Revere on Monday morning.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on Route 1 northbound at Copeland Circle found a jackknifed tractor-trailer.

The operator was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to state police.

Traffic is being diverted from Route 1 northbound past Copeland Circle and back onto Route 1 northbound.

There are heavy backups on both the northbound side and the southbound side.

No additional information has been released.

Heavy backups both NB (jackknifed TT) and SB (curiosity factor, backup well into Saugus) on Rt 1 Revere. https://t.co/mNg4JFq5oK — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 4, 2021

