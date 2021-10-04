REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A jackknifed tractor-trailer is causing major traffic backups on Route 1 in Revere on Monday morning.
Troopers responding to a reported crash on Route 1 northbound at Copeland Circle found a jackknifed tractor-trailer.
The operator was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to state police.
Traffic is being diverted from Route 1 northbound past Copeland Circle and back onto Route 1 northbound.
There are heavy backups on both the northbound side and the southbound side.
No additional information has been released.
