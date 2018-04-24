​WOBURN, MA (WHDH) — A jackknifed tractor-trailer is causing delays on Interstate 93.

The tractor-trailer jackknifed on I-93 southbound around 8 a.m. Tuesday. The right two lanes are blocked as crews work to remove the tractor-trailer.

The northbound side of I-93 is also experiencing a slight delay.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest details.

