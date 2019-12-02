Jackknifed tractor-trailer shuts down part of Massachusetts Turnpike in Weston

WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A jackknifed tractor-trailer has shut down part of the Massachusetts Turnpike in Weston ahead of the Monday evening commute.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the westbound side of the highway near mile marker 121 found the truck’s cab in a ditch and its trailer lifted in the air, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The two right travel lanes have been shut down. Crews are working to clear the wreckage.

There were no reported injuries.

Slick road conditions were a likely factor in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

#MAtraffic I-90 W/B (mm 121) in #Weston, 2 right lanes closed due to jackknifed TT. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 2, 2019

Companies responding to the Mass Pike WB in the area of MM121 for reported truck off the road. #MAtraffic — Weston Fire (@WESTON_FIRE) December 2, 2019

