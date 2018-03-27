Jackknifed tractor-trailer slows traffic on I-95 in Canton

CANTON, MA (WHDH) - A jackknifed tractor-trailer is slowing traffic Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 95 in Canton.

The crash happened on the southbound side of the highway, prompting police to close all but on travel lane.

Massachusetts State Police say the truck narrowly missed hitting a cruiser.

It’s not clear when the highway will be reopened. Traffic is getting by in the left lane.

No injuries were reported.

#MAtraffic Rte 95 S/B in #Canton, multiple lanes closed due crash involving jack-knifed TT and one other vehicle. No injuries and no cruiser involved as earlier reported. Left lane getting by. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 27, 2018

#MAtraffic update; I-95 SB in #Canton at Neponset, left lane still only lane open. Cruiser was not struck, but look how close it came to being hit. #MoveOver pic.twitter.com/gfkrgbCRz6 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 27, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)