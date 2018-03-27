Jackknifed tractor-trailer slows traffic on I-95 in Canton

CANTON, MA (WHDH) - A jackknifed tractor-trailer is slowing traffic Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 95 in Canton.
The crash happened on the southbound side of the highway, prompting police to close all but on travel lane.
Massachusetts State Police say the truck narrowly missed hitting a cruiser.
It’s not clear when the highway will be reopened. Traffic is getting by in the left lane.
No injuries were reported.
