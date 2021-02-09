Jackknifed tractor-trailer spills fuel on snowy Mass. Pike

RUSSELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer jackknifed and spilled a large amount of fuel on the Massachusetts Turnpike shortly after snow started falling on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to the eastbound side of Interstate 90 in Russell found the jackknifed truck resting in a ditch on the side the road, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The highway has since been completely closed due to the “major” fuel spill and state police expect a “lengthy recovery” effort.

There were no reported injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

#MAtraffic Troopers on scene. Tractor Trailer jackknife I90 EB in the town of #Russell. Turnpike is completely closed EB. No apparent injuries. There will be a lengthy recovery, major fuel spill. @MassDOT on scene. pic.twitter.com/NrRkxj6fXv — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 9, 2021

