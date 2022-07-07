BOSTON (WHDH) - The jackpot for the Mega Millions drawing on Friday, July 8, is an estimated $400 million, lottery officials announced Thursday.

The cash option on the prize is an estimated $231.7 million, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.

Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing will be the 24th since the jackpot was last hit on April 15, which ended with a $20 million jackpot won on a ticket sold in Tennessee.

Friday’s jackpot is the game’s largest since January 28, when a $421 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in California.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each and can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. Friday at Mass Lottery retailers throughout the state.

