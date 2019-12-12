Jackpot for Mega Millions drawing on Friday the 13th jumps to $340 million

BOSTON (WHDH) - (WHDH) — The Mega Millions jackpot for this week’s drawing on Friday the 13th has been increased to an estimated $340 million.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each and can be played in 44 states, Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tickets for Friday’s drawing can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. at Massachusetts Lottery retailers throughout the state.

Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

The Mega Millions jackpot has been won six times to date in 2019, with winners in six different states. The chance of matching all six numbers and taking home the grand prize is one in 302.5 million.

The jackpot comes with a $230.8 million cash option.

