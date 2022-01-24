BOSTON (WHDH) - The jackpot for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing has climbed to $396 million, lottery officials announced Monday.

The cash option on the prize is said to be an estimated $273.6 million.

The drawing will be the 27th since the jackpot was last hit on Sept. 21, 2021, when a $432 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in New York.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each and can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. Tuesday at Mass Lottery retailers throughout the state.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)