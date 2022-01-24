BOSTON (WHDH) - The jackpot for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing has climbed to $396 million, lottery officials announced Monday.

The cash option on the prize is said to be an estimated $273.6 million.

The drawing will be the 27th since the jackpot was last hit on Sept. 21, 2021, when a $432 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in New York.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each and can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. Tuesday at Mass Lottery retailers throughout the state.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox