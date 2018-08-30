Jacksonville comes together for those killed in shooting

JACKSONVILLE (WHDH) – The city of Jacksonville came together Wednesday night for a memorial to honor those killed and injured in the Jacksonville Landing shooting over the weekend.

People sang and prayed and listened to remarks by pastors from several churches across Jacksonville.

There was also praise for police and first responders who handled the crisis.

Police say 24-year-old David Katz opened fire during a video game tournament. Two people were killed and 10 injured.

According to police, Katz targeted fellow competitors at the tournament before turning the gun on himself, taking his own life.

EA Sports has canceled three remaining “Madden Classic” qualifier events to review safety protocols following the shooting.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)