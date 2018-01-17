Jacksonville Jaguars went from one of their worst seasons, to AFC Championship game one season later

The Jacksonville Jaguars have gone from one of their worst seasons, to playing in the AFC Championship game one season later.

Last season, the Jaguars went 3-13. This season, the Jaguars are heading to the AFC Championships to play the New England Patriots.

“Much of the Jaguar’s success coming on the backs of their top rated defense,” said Patriots Safety, Devin McCourty.

Last Summer, the Jaguars came to Gillette for a joint practice with the Patriots.

The head coach of the Jaguars, Doug Marrone, said he learned a lot from that experience, and noticed how much he felt he and his team were behind.

The AFC Championship game at Gillette between the Patriots and Jaguars will take place at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday.

