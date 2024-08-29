FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Quarterback Jacoby Brissett will start for the Patriots when the regular season kicks off next month.

Head Coach Jerod Mayo announced his decision at a press conference on Thursday.

“As an organization, we’re 100 percent behind Jacoby,” Mayo said. “I feel like we’re all on the same page from an organization perspective.”

Mayo said a number of factors went into the choice between Brissett and Drake Maye, who the Patriots drafted this year.

The head coach said he talked to Brissett and Maye separately and together.

“As an organization, we feel like Jacoby gives us the best chance to win right now,” Mayo said. “As long as Jacoby’s going out there, performing the way we all have confidence in him doing, he’ll be our quarterback this season.”

