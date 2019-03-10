Jaguar attacks woman attempting to take selfie at Arizona zoo

(WHDH) — Zoo officials are warning people that barriers are there for a reason after a woman was attacked by a jaguar while trying to take a selfie in Arizona.

Witnesses saw the woman crossing over a barrier to take a picture of the jaguar at the Wildlife World Zoo. As she was attempting to take the photo, the animal reached out and attacked the woman on the arm.

The woman needed medical attention but is expected to be okay.

Zoo officials say the same jaguar scratched another person last year after they went over a barrier.

The zoo posted a message on Twitter that read in part, “Please understand why the barriers are put in place. Sending prayers to the family tonight.”

