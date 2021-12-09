ALFRED, Maine (AP) — One of Maine’s largest jails is providing the drug overdose antidote Narcan to all inmates when they are released.

The York County Jail begin providing harm reduction bags Wednesday that contain a number of items, including Narcan and fentanyl test strips, Sheriff William King told Maine Public.

“Even if they don’t use the opioid themselves, they probably know someone who does. Or, at least now they have Narcan and they’re being released and that’s another, what I consider another soldier, that can help somebody if they witness an overdose,” King says.

Maine Behavioral Health, Southern Maine Health and Sweetser collaborated to make the bags available to former inmates.

This year is shaping up to be Maine’s deadliest year for overdose deaths, with an average of 50 being recorded each month.

