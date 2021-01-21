Jail staff, inmates get COVID-19 vaccines

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine were given to staff members and inmates at the Middlesex Jail and House of Correction on Thursday, officials said.

The Middlesex Sheriff’s Office said approximately 130 people in total were given the first dose to fight against COVID-19, according to a statement.

First and second doses will be administered to any individuals who want them in the coming weeks and days, the statement said.

Vaccinations are scheduled to resume on Friday.

