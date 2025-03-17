MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A woodchuck was rescued after getting stuck in a barbed-wire fence around the Essex County Sheriff’s Department in Middleton Sunday, police said.

At around 11:30 a.m., the creature was spotted trying to scale the facility’s fence in an “attempted jailbreak” before it got caught in a sharp web of wires, the sheriff’s department said in a statement.

After officers spent some time trying to coax the woodchuck down, volunteers from both Newhouse Wildlife Rescue and Salem Wildlife Rescue stepped in.

Staff used a ladder and a snare to grab the animal, police said. The woodchuck had a few scratches and was taken to Newhouse for treatment.

“The wire that tops our fences is dangerous and this was not an easy rescue. We’re sure the woodchuck appreciates it too!” the Essex County Sheriff’s Department said in the statement.

