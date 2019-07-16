BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police arrested a shirtless Jamaica Plain man accused of defacing the side of Hynes Station with green and white paint late Monday night.

Officers responding to a report of vandalism around 11:15 p.m. spoke with a witness who provided a description of the suspect.

Alexa Royce, 28, was soon located with white paint splattered on his abdomen and green paint on his fingertips, according to police.

Officers also allegedly found him in possession of five green and white spray paint cans.

When asked what he had spray painted, police say Royce replied by saying, “It’s my personal art. I don’t want to share that with you.”

He was taken into custody and transported to the Transit Police Department headquarters for booking.

