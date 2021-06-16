BOSTON (WHDH) - A Jamaican Plain man has been arrested in connection a child pornography investigation, police announced Wednesday.

Alexander Grey, 31, is expected to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court on charges including possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography, according to the Boston Police Department.

Detectives executed a search warrant at Grey’s home just after 6 a.m. and took him into custody, police added.

Grey’s arrest is said to be the result of an online investigation that was launched by the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.

There were no additional details immediately available.

