Jamaica Plain man arrested on drug trafficking charges

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Jamaica Plain man is facing drug trafficking charges after police say he was caught with more than 200 grams of cocaine on Thursday.

Members of the Boston Police Department’s Drug Control Unit arrested Jose Arias, 31, after 118 bags of cocaine with a total weight of 266 grams was found in his car following a traffic stop in Oak Square, according to police.

He is expected to be arraigned Friday in Brighton District Court on a charge of trafficking Class B drugs.

