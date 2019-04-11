Jamaica Plain man arrested on weapons, drug trafficking charges

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Jamaica Plain man is facing weapons and drug charges after police say a search of his home uncovered a loaded gun, ammo, fentanyl, and cocaine.

Members of the Boston Police Department’s Drug Control Unit, with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Agency, executed a search warrant of Apahlo Sullivan, 23, of Jamaica Plain, Wednesday morning at the intersection of Lamartine Street and Cerina Road and found about 2.2 grams of crack cocaine and about a gram of fentanyl, according to Boston police.

A subsequent search of Sullivan’s Greenley Place home allegedly uncovered a loaded 9mm Springfield Armory xp9 semi-automatic firearm, 45 shotgun shells, 28 rounds of .40-caliber live ammunition, 58 grams of fentanyl, 27 grams of crack, and cash.

Sullivan is expected to be arraigned Thursday in West Roxbury District Court on charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, trafficking a Class A drugs over 36 grams, trafficking Class B drugs over 18 grams, multiple counts of distributing a Class A drugs and Class B drugs.

