Construction has begun on a supportive housing development in Jamaica Plan that is expected to provide 202 new apartments when completed in late 2023, including 140 for individuals moving out of homelessness.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu made the announcement Monday morning, calling the effort a “significant step towards ending homelessness in the city.” A new five-story, 144,000 square foot building will rise at 3368 Washington Street, not far from the Green Street Station on the MBTA’s Orange Line, that will feature first-floor office and warehouse space and residential units on the upper floors.

“Once complete, these apartments will represent the largest supportive housing development in the city, delivering stable, affordable homes to those who require it most,” Wu said in a statement.

The project is being financed through public and private sources. Bank of America is providing low-income housing tax credit equity and construction financing. Barings/MassMutual Life Insurance is providing permanent loans and tax-exempt bridge financing. Financing is also coming from a fund the city set up to create permanent housing for chronically homeless individuals — Boston’s Way Home has received donations from Bank of America, Liberty Mutual, Mass General Brigham, MassMutual Life Insurance, and Suffolk Cares.

City officials described Pine Street Inn as the project sponsor and The Community Builders (TCB) as a managing member. The project’s owner, Washington Pine LLC, plans to enter into a contract with Pine Street Inn to provide round-the-clock supportive services at the property for the 140 supportive housing units.

TCB will manage the property, where 62 apartments will be income or rent-restricted apartments for families, and the architect for the new development is Boston-based RODE Architects.

“Housing with support services that will help people rebuild their lives is how we will end homelessness,” said Pine Street President Lyndia Downie. “We look forward to housing 140 of Boston’s most vulnerable individuals and providing them with the wraparound services they need to thrive. We are so grateful to the Jamaica Plain community who voiced such strong support for those who will be moving into this building.”

