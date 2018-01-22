James Patterson writing book on Aaron Hernandez

BOSTON (WHDH) — A new book will take a closer look at the rise and fall of former Patriots player Aaron Hernandez.

The book, “All-American Murder,” was written James Patterson and two co-authors. The authors based the book on interviews with more than 60 people and extensive use of court material.

Hernandez was convicted in 2013 of murdering Odin Lloyd. He received a life sentence and ended up hanging himself in his jail cell last spring.

