James Taylor, wife donate $1 million to Mass. General Hospital’s coronavirus efforts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Singer-songwriter James Taylor and wife Kim have donated $1 million dollars to help Massachusetts General Hospital in their battle to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The Taylor’s gift supports the MGH President’s Emergency Response Fund, established in the wake of the Boston Marathon bombing to provide flexible resources that can be deployed quickly to support immediate needs.

“There is no question that it’s a point of pride for New Englanders to claim the MGH as their hospital – our hospital – and this is especially true today with the threat coming from a new and insidious virus,” said James Taylor. “Kim and I want to be part of this fight. We have been so inspired by the courage and sacrifice of the health care heroes in the trenches who are working so hard to protect us all.”

The contribution will support the development of in-house testing, establishing a coronavirus hotline for patients, allowing spaces in the hospital to be quickly transformed to accommodate COVID patients, expanding telemedicine capabilities, and purchasing personal protective equipment, according to a release issued by hospital officials Tuesday.

Both James and Kim Taylor have close personal ties with the hospital.

