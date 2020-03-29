James Taylor, wife donate $1M to Mass General during coronavirus pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - James Taylor and his wife Kim are giving back to a Boston hospital during the coronavirus pandemic.

They donated $1 million to Mass General – where Taylor was born and where his father completed his residency.

“I think we’re all coming to understand that these healthcare providers and first responders are really the heroes of our time,” Taylor told 7News. “They need our support as much as possible.”

The donation will support the MGH Emergency Response Fund.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)