CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A batch of mosquitos that were recently collected in the Granite State have tested positive for the Jamestown Canyon virus, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday.

The mosquitos that tested positive for the virus were collected in Bow, officials said.

The virus is an arboviral disease, which means it is transmitted by the bite of an infected mosquito.

The arboviral risk level for Bow remains moderate because there was a JCV-positive case in a human in 2020.

An infected person may not develop any symptoms or only develop very mild symptoms. Early symptoms can include flu-like illness including fever, muscle aches, headaches, and fatigue. People may progress to more serious central nervous system diseases, including meningitis or encephalitis.

Individuals experiencing flu-like symptoms, including fever and headache, are encouraged to contact a healthcare provider.

