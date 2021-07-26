BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Kim Janey announced Monday the launch of a pilot program making the MBTA 28 bus route fare-free for three months.

The pilot program, in which route 28 riders will be able to board buses at all doors without needing to pay a fare, is set to start on Aug. 29 and last through Nov. 29

It is part of an initiative to make public transportation more accessible to low-income riders.

“As someone who depends, like many Bostonians, on consistent and reliable MBTA service, I know firsthand how vital Route 28 is for the economic corridor that connects Mattapan, Roxbury, and Dorchester. The Route 28 Free Fare pilot program demonstrates the City’s commitment to making transportation accessible and affordable for residents and commuters,” Janey said. “I am grateful for the partnership of the MBTA and the Boston Transportation Department for their collaboration in realizing this effort.”

The pilot program is being funded by a $500,000 investment from the city.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)