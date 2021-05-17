Janey: Boston to lift remaining COVID-19 restrictions on May 29

BOSTON (WHDH) - Aligning with Gov. Charlie Baker and the state of Massachusetts, Mayor Kim Janey on Monday announced that Boston will lift its remaining COVID-19 restrictions on May 29.

All remaining COVID-19 restrictions, including the face-covering order, as well as capacity and gathering limits, will be rescinded come May 29, according to Janey.

“This is because of the efforts Boston residents have made together,” Janey said during a news conference at City Hall. “Because of this progress, I’m making the decision to align with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and lift COVID restrictions on May 29.”

Janey urged Bostonians to remain vigilant as the city works to get more residents vaccinated.

More than 390,000 residents have already received at least one dose of the vaccine.

