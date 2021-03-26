Janey: Boston’s latest COVID data shows fight against pandemic ‘far from over’

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Kim Janey on Friday said that Boston’s fight against the pandemic is “far from over,” citing the city’s latest COVID-19 data.

Boston’s positivity rate has ticked up to 3.9 percent in recent weeks as new coronavirus cases continue to rise among residents under the age of 29, Janey said during a news conference at City Hall.

“We must remain vigilant against the virus. The latest COVID-19 data makes clear our fight is far from over,” Janey said. “More than half of the new cases in the past two weeks have come from Bostonians under the age of 29.”

The mayor urged all Bostonians to continue health and safety practices as the state’s vaccine rollout continues.

Janey also announced a new $1.5 million vaccine equity grant program to support nonprofit organizations that work to ensure vaccines are made available to Bostonians who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

“While all partnerships will be considered, the vaccine equity grant initiative will prioritize partnerships or organizations that have not previously been fully engaged in this work,” Janey explained.

Janey, who recently became eligible to get vaccinated, was slated to get the shot on Friday at a Boston Housing Authority vaccination site.

“I’m choosing to get the shot because vaccination is an important tool to protect ourselves, to protect our communities and all those that we love, and to help stop the pandemic,” Janey said.

