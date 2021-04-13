BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Kim Janey has called for a review of the internal affairs probe into former police officer Patrick Rose who is facing child rape charges.

Janey says that the international investigation found accusations against Rose from 1995 credible, and now she’s questioning how he was able to stay on the force for more than two decades.

“It is baffling that officer Rose was allowed to remain on the force for over two decades and ultimately led the patrolmen’s union,” she wrote in a statement. “I was deeply disturbed to learn that there was no effort to prevent Rose from coming into contact with other minors after such serious charges were found to be credible by BPD’s own internal affairs probe of the original allegations in 1995.”

Rose pleaded not guilty back in August 2020 to a number of assault and rape charges.

He retired from the force just two years earlier.

