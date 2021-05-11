Janey considering accelerating Boston’s re-opening plan as metrics improve

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Kim Janey said she’s looking at speeding up the city’s pandemic re-opening timeline, which is currently three weeks behind state guidelines.

“Because we are seeing the data, and that this data is trending in the right direction, we are looking at accelerating our timeline in terms of reopening in the city of Boston,” Janey said.

Janey said she’s asked health officials to look at the data and said she expects to make a decision in the next few days.

