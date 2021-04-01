Janey: Food trucks coming to neighborhoods across Boston this summer

BOSTON (WHDH) - Various food trucks will be visiting neighborhoods across Boston this summer, Mayor Kim Janey announced Thursday.

Boston will launch the 2021 Summer Food Truck Initiative on Thursday, bringing food trucks to neighborhoods across the city, according to a release issued by the mayor.

“We must continue our commitment to supporting Boston’s small businesses, and I’m thrilled to be announcing these additional supports for small businesses across our neighborhoods,” Janey wrote.

Thirty different restaurants participated in a virtual lottery last month to participate.

The city has identified 21 public sites for the trucks to operate. They are allowed to be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To view a full map of where the food truck will be located, click here.

