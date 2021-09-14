BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Kim Janey, who was appointed acting mayor after former Mayor Marty Walsh left City Hall to join the Biden Administration as labor secretary, is hoping that her accomplishments during her time at City Hall will earn her a spot on the general election ballot in November.

Janey, who cast her vote at the Boys & Girls Club in West Roxbury, is expected to speak to her supporters at an event in the South End on Tuesday night.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest election results.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)