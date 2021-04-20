Janey, Rollins ‘grateful’ for Chauvin verdict, say fight against structural racism not over

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Kim Janey and Suffolk County District Attorney Rachel Rollins said they were “grateful” former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd, but that officials and the public need to continue working for racial justice.

“While many of us breathe a sigh of relief, George Floyd and countless others are still dead and the conditions that led to so many senseless killings still exist,” Janey said Tuesday.

A jury found Chauvin guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter when he knelt on George Floyd’s neck for nearly 9 minutes in 2020. The murder led to massive, months-long protests against police killings, and Jane said that fight was not over.

“Doing the work to dismantle structural racism will take all of us,” Janey said, calling to “re-imagine the criminal justice system and how we police.”

“The road to equity is long and uneven but there was justice today,” Rollins said Tuesday. “We are going to transform and reimagine how we create public safety … we will celebrate this victory but we have a lot of work to do.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)