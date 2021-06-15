BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Kim Janey says she is “strongly opposed” to executions as President Joe Biden pushes to reinstate the death sentence for convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

In a statement, Janey said, “The Boston Marathon bombing was a traumatic experience for me and so many others at the site of the explosion in 2013. I’m grateful for all the ways our city has come together to rebuild and reconnect since that tragedy. I remain strongly opposed to the death penalty, for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev or anyone else, and respect the independence of our judiciary as this case continues.”

Last summer, a Boston-based federal appeals court vacated Tsarnaev’s death sentence, ruling the trial court failed to adequately screen jurors for potential biases. But months later, Trump appealed the decision to the Supreme Court.

The U.S. Justice Department now says that the lower court wrongly overturned Tsarnaev’s sentence.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)