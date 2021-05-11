Boston’s preliminary elections will take place a week earlier than originally scheduled to help facilitate work associated with mail-in voting should the Legislature extend or make the measure permanent.

Mayor Kim Janey signed the proposal after City Councilors approved the ordinance two weeks ago.

The preliminary election will now take place on Sept. 14, giving the city’s election department about 49 days to print and distribute mail ballots should the option become available.

So far, Councilors Michelle Wu, Andrea Campbell, Annissa Essaibi George, Rep. Jon Santiago, former city economic development chief John Barros, and Janey have declared their candidacies.

Candidates have until May 18 at 5 p.m. to file nomination papers with the Boston Election Department.

Boston residents who are not currently registered to vote must register by Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. to participate in the preliminary election.

Two candidates will face off in the city’s municipal election on Nov. 2 and residents must register to vote by Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. if they wish to participate.

Mail-in voting provisions expire on June 30 but supporters of the voting reform are hoping the Legislature will act before then to make the new voting option permanent.

