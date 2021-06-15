BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Kim Janey has expressed support for the judicial system as President Joe Biden’s seeks a continuance of former President Trump’s appeal for Boston Marathon Bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev to get the death penalty.

Last summer, a Boston-based federal appeals court vacated Tsarnaev’s death sentence, ruling the trial court failed to adequately screen jurors for potential biases. But months later, Trump appealed the decision to the Supreme Court.

Biden is continuing that appeal, and Janey said she supports the president.

“I certainly support our judicial system and I support our president and I will watch and see how that plays out,” Janey said.

